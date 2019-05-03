LA GRANGE – Raymond "Ray" Amyette, 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 4 pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ray, son of the late Raymond and Emma Amyette, was a lifelong resident of Lenoir County. He worked at Lions Industries for the Blind, retiring after 44 years in January 2019 as the Executive Director. Ray was an active member of the Kinston Host Lions Club and helped organize the STRIDES Rockin' Walk-a-Thon. He was also instrumental in the development of the Lions Water Adventure waterpark. Raymond was a big supporter of the American Red Cross and Friends of the Lenoir County homeless shelter. He loved spending time with his family and friends, listening to Blues music and traveling, especially to the mountains. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roxanne Amyette; son, Chris Amyette and wife Leslie, of Ayden; grandsons, Logan and Nikolas; and step-grandson, Dylan Spruill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kinston Host Lions Club, c/o Sharon Axelberg, PO Box 2001, Kinston, NC 28502. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com Published in Free Press on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary