Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Amyette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond "Ray" Amyette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond "Ray" Amyette Obituary
LA GRANGE – Raymond "Ray" Amyette, 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 4 pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ray, son of the late Raymond and Emma Amyette, was a lifelong resident of Lenoir County. He worked at Lions Industries for the Blind, retiring after 44 years in January 2019 as the Executive Director. Ray was an active member of the Kinston Host Lions Club and helped organize the STRIDES Rockin' Walk-a-Thon. He was also instrumental in the development of the Lions Water Adventure waterpark. Raymond was a big supporter of the American Red Cross and Friends of the Lenoir County homeless shelter. He loved spending time with his family and friends, listening to Blues music and traveling, especially to the mountains. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roxanne Amyette; son, Chris Amyette and wife Leslie, of Ayden; grandsons, Logan and Nikolas; and step-grandson, Dylan Spruill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kinston Host Lions Club, c/o Sharon Axelberg, PO Box 2001, Kinston, NC 28502. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com
Published in Free Press on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now