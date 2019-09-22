Rebecca Ann DeBruhl Outlaw, 69 of Kinston passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. She was preceded in death by her parents William Leo and Ava Smith DeBruhl and sister Donna Hill. Rebecca was a graduate of Grainger High School and Lenoir Community College, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from Caswell Center after 32 years of service in nursing.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Cecil Allen Outlaw, daughters Leigh Kallam and husband Jerry and Amy Hemby, grandchildren Lauren Kallam, Rebecca Hemby, Gabby Hemby, Mitchell Kallam, Matthew Kallam, Blake Hemby, Joshua Kallam and Grey Hemby, sister Faye Baker, brother Bill DeBruhl and wife Ann, special cousin Ron Smith and wife Phyllis and many special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm with funeral beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
Published in Free Press from Sept. 22 to Oct. 21, 2019