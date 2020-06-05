Reginald Shackleford, 51, of 1566 Cotton Patch Lane, Kinston, formerly of Ft. Barnwell, died Saturday, May 30,2020.

Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery

Public viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

The family will assemble at 3302 Jennifer Drive in preparation of the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.



