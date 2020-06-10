Reginald Speight
Retired Sgt. Reginald "Muse" Speight (U.S. Army), 66, of 232 Boyd Street, Winterville, died Wednesday June 3, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Speight Family Cemetery in Snow Hill.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with family to make sure you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
