Retired Sgt. Reginald "Muse" Speight (U.S. Army), 66, of 232 Boyd Street, Winterville, died Wednesday June 3, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Speight Family Cemetery in Snow Hill.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with family to make sure you are invited.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.





