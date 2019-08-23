LA GRANGE – Rev. William Jimmy Forehand, 85, completed his journey home on August 20, 2019 to the welcoming words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Jimmy was born in Wayne County on April 17, 1934 to the late Luther and Ella Gardner Forehand. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. After returning home from the Coast Guard, Jimmy answered the call to ministry and attended Holmes Bible College. For over 33 years, Jimmy served as a pastor in Chadbourn, Fayetteville, and Kinston with the North Carolina Pentecostal Holiness Church. After retiring as pastor, he continued to exemplify God's love and a heart for serving others as he preached God's Word by evangelizing for 26 years. Jimmy was a man of incredible faith in God, hope for the world, and love for others. He will be remembered as a generous, caring, compassionate man and loyal friend to so many. A service to celebrate Jimmy's life and to give witness to his faith in Jesus Christ will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the sanctuary of The First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Goldsboro. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church and other times at their home. A private interment for the Forehand family will be on Sunday at Wayne Memorial Park. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Long Forehand; daughters, Diane Becton and husband Dana and Tracie Marshburn; granddaughters, Amanda White and husband Andy, Anna Marshburn and Abigail Marshburn; sisters, Carolyn Castania and husband Ken and Kathryn Goff; and several nieces and nephews he loved very much. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Jimmy's memory to Gideons International so the gift of bibles can be shared with others. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Arrangemenst are by Seymour Funeral Home, Goldsboro. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019