Rev. William Edward "Ed" Privette (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. William Edward "Ed" Privette.
Service Information
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
27511
(919)-467-8108
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Genesis United Methodist Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ed Privette went to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, November 30, with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren surrounding his bedside. Ed was born in Bishopville, SC on June 29, 1949, the first-born son of Junius and Thelma Privette. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eleanor Tyson Privette; his three children, Matthew (Robin) of Apex, Mark (Laura) of Wake Forest, and Amy of Cary; and his three grandchildren, Caleb, Tyson, and Hannah. He is also survived by his two brothers, Bobby (Dawn) of Cleveland, Georgia and Tommy (Alma) of Mebane, along with several nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his precious niece, SSGT Lori Privette. Ed's internment will be a private service for his family; a Service of Remembrance for the public will be held on December 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Genesis United Methodist Church in Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Transitions HospiceCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made to www.BrownWynneCary.com.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cary, NC   (919) 467-8108
funeral home direction icon