Ed Privette went to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, November 30, with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren surrounding his bedside. Ed was born in Bishopville, SC on June 29, 1949, the first-born son of Junius and Thelma Privette. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eleanor Tyson Privette; his three children, Matthew (Robin) of Apex, Mark (Laura) of Wake Forest, and Amy of Cary; and his three grandchildren, Caleb, Tyson, and Hannah. He is also survived by his two brothers, Bobby (Dawn) of Cleveland, Georgia and Tommy (Alma) of Mebane, along with several nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his precious niece, SSGT Lori Privette. Ed's internment will be a private service for his family; a Service of Remembrance for the public will be held on December 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Genesis United Methodist Church in Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Transitions HospiceCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made to www.BrownWynneCary.com.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2019