Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 Funeral service 11:00 AM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 Interment Following Services Rainbow Cemetery Snow Hill , NC

11-4-1941 – 12-11-2019

GRIFTON - The Reverend Patricia Pate Radford, better known by her family and friends as "Trick," now resides in her Heavenly home with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. No more hurting, no more pain for we all know she had her share while here on earth. Patricia was an ordained minister of Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Angier where she served on the board of trustees and a member of Tanglewood Church of God in Kinston. Known as "The Pate Sisters"' she was a gifted pianist and singer whom she sang along with her sister and best friend Joan Brinson of Kinston. Patricia and son Bobby attended Ayden Pentecostal Holiness Church where she enjoyed playing the piano for the choir and congregation. She enjoyed life and helping people but most of all serving Jesus Christ in all areas where she was needed. Having the gift of "gab" so to speak, she never met a stranger and those she encountered through the years always said she had a sweet spirit within her. A beloved wife, mother, and sister, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Raymond "Runt" Radford of Grifton; her parents, Melvina and Charlie Pate of Kinston; and sisters, Marie Pate Ehrhart of Virginia and Thelma Pate Carlyle of Kinston. She leaves behind her beloved son, Bobby Dawson, Jr. of the home; daughter Sherry Radford Miller and husband Ken, of Grifton; granddaughter Melissa "Chili Bean" Miller Ham and husband Mike; and great-grandchildren, Dillan and Bently Ham. She loved her siblings and those surviving include Laura Ellen Koonce of Kinston, Dorothy Byrd of Grifton, Catherine Stokes and husband Jim, of La Grange, Donald Pate and wife Patricia, of Snow Hill, Joan Brinson and husband, Randy (special brother-in-law whom she truly treasured) of Kinston, Gladys Hawkins and husband Tommy, of Kinston and Burle Pate and wife Pat, of Kinston. To all her nieces and nephews and their families, you held a special place in her heart. Kenny, Patricia and Michele, I enjoyed being your "Second Mom." The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home in Kinston. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend David Butts of Greenville and Bishop Dennis



Smith of Angier officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rainbow Cemetery in Snow Hill. Special thanks go to her wonderful neighbors, church friends and family; the staff and doctors of Wayne Memorial Hospital, Kitty Askins of Goldsboro and special friends, Jim, Vickie and June Marcum who helped her in her final days. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019

