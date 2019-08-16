Rhonda Kay Smith Jones (1951 - 2019)
GRIFTON - Rhonda Kay Smith Jones, 67, of Grifton passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Harold Smith and Glynn Seymour Smith and two sisters, "Bitsy" and Elisa. Rhonda is survived by her husband, Sammy Jones; daughters, Angie Thomas and husband Rick and Sammi Jo Parker and husband Lance; grandchildren, Hayleigh Brooke Warren, Raygan Burnette, Logan Ipock, Emma Burnette and Jax Parker; her sister, Glynda Thornton and family; also, special friends and caregivers, Susie Boyd and Brenda Warlick. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:30pm-2:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 2:00pm with Pastor David Cauley officiating. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019
