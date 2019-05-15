Richard Allen Coleman (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Richard Allen Coleman, 64, of 2150 Hull Road died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the NC State Veterans Home in Kinston. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will receive guests at the 3373 NC HWY 903 S. LaGrange. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.