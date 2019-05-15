KINSTON - Richard Allen Coleman, 64, of 2150 Hull Road died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the NC State Veterans Home in Kinston. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will receive guests at the 3373 NC HWY 903 S. LaGrange. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2019