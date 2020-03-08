Richard "Dick" Edward Baker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" Edward Baker.
Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard "Dick" Edward Baker, 95, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veteran's Home-Fayetteville, NC. He was married to the late Margaret Hill Baker, who passed away August 7, 2019, for 74 years. Richard was a proud Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Arided (AK-73) during WWII. He was the owner and operator of Gulf Pride Service Station located on N. McLewan Street in Kinston for several years before starting his career as a Millwright. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chancey and Hattie (Jones); sisters, Ruth (Huggins), Gladys (Croom), and Isabell 'Bell' (Sawyer); brothers, Ed, Stanley, Fred, Kenyon, George, and Chancey, Jr. He is survived by a sister, Virginia (Jones) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Sharon Porter of Conyers, GA; son, Michael and wife Loretta, of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Amy Bougher of Mayesville, GA, Dan Tillette of Monroe, GA, Devin Reynolds of Clayton, NC, Blair Baker of Oakland, CA; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Kinston, at Pinelawn Memorial Park for Margaret and Richard, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.