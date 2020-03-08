Richard "Dick" Edward Baker, 95, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veteran's Home-Fayetteville, NC. He was married to the late Margaret Hill Baker, who passed away August 7, 2019, for 74 years. Richard was a proud Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Arided (AK-73) during WWII. He was the owner and operator of Gulf Pride Service Station located on N. McLewan Street in Kinston for several years before starting his career as a Millwright. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chancey and Hattie (Jones); sisters, Ruth (Huggins), Gladys (Croom), and Isabell 'Bell' (Sawyer); brothers, Ed, Stanley, Fred, Kenyon, George, and Chancey, Jr. He is survived by a sister, Virginia (Jones) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Sharon Porter of Conyers, GA; son, Michael and wife Loretta, of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Amy Bougher of Mayesville, GA, Dan Tillette of Monroe, GA, Devin Reynolds of Clayton, NC, Blair Baker of Oakland, CA; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Kinston, at Pinelawn Memorial Park for Margaret and Richard, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.