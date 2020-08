Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Earl Skinner, 79, of Kinston, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1911 Andrew Johnson Drive.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.



