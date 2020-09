Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Lee Moore Sr., 82, of 300 Sand Hill Road, Dover, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington.

Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from the chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



