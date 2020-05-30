Richard Louis Humphrey
SMITHFIELD - Richard Louis Humphrey, 80, of Smithfield passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Mary Winnifred King Humphrey. Richard graduated from East Carolina University with his master's in Clinical Psychology. He worked in this field throughout his career.
He is survived by his daughters Helen Ann Humphrey Gaddy and husband Jeff and Mary Elizabeth Humphrey Reckner and husband Chris; grandchildren Michael Gaddy, Tyler Gaddy, Julia Brook Cunningham, Kyle Brandon Reckner and Christopher Lee Reckner; great grandchildren Ava Cunningham and Reagan Cunningham; niece Erin M. Smith and nephews Geoffrey Marett and Scott Marett.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Hester officiating at Westview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Johnston Health Foundation Hospice Fund P.O. 1376 Smithfield, NC 27577.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.


Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
