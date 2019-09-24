Richard Moore, 75, of Deep Run passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Lillie Bell Moore, sons Richard Moore and Michael Moore and brothers Albert Moore and Milton Moore. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years Joyce Stroud Moore of the home, daughter Angie Moore Stroud and husband Kevin of Deep Run, grandchildren Noah Stroud, Sara Beth Stroud and Carson Stroud all of Deep Run , sisters Geraldine Holloman, Maxine Provost both of Kinston and Lorraine Pridgen of Moss Hill, brothers Harry Moore and Larry Moore both of Trenton, special friend Ronnie King and his buddy Patches.
Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with Pastor Rick Mondell officiating with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019