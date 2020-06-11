Rickie Jerome Core, 26, of 3427-A Old Battle Ground, Greensboro, died Monday June 2, 2020.
Viewing will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear a mask when attending this service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.