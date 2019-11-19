MURRAY, KY - Mr. Ricky Dail, age 71, of Murray, Kentucky died Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Dail was born in Green County, North Carolina on May 1, 1948 to the late Sidney Dail and Etta Grant Dail. He was a retired building service technician at the CFSB Center Arena on the campus of Murray State University and was a member of the Journey Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Wayne Dail, Edwin Dail, and Judson Dail; as well as three sisters, Joyce Dail, Bobby Byrd, and Marie Paddy. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Carr Dail of Murray, Kentucky; to whom he married on October 14, 1978 in Kinston, North Carolina; one daughter, Hope Bryans of Kinston, North Carolina; three sons, Brian Dail of Kinston, North Carolina, Aaron Dail and wife Annie, of Murray, Kentucky, and Mike Dail and wife Casey, of Murray, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Warren "Parks" Dail of Murray, Kentucky, Perry Dail of Murray, Kentucky, Jeremy Bryans of Kinston, North Carolina, and Kaitlyn Bryans of Kinston, North Carolina; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Matt Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Journey Church Building Fund, PO Box 1692, Murray, Kentucky 42071. Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Nov. 19, 2019