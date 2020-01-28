SNOW HILL - Richard J. "Ricky" Hinnant, age 62, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center. Ricky was born December 4, 1957, the son of the late John Taylor "Buster" Hinnant, Jr. and the late, Dicy Magnolia Sugg Hinnant. Ricky was a veteran of the US Army having served in active duty service for more than 10 years. He was a former member of the Snow Hill Fire Department and an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His surviving family includes his wife of 32 years, Audrey Potts Hinnant; sons, Marshall Chad Ellis and wife Wendy, and Daniel Hinnant; grandchildren, Caden Ray Ellis and Caleigh Rose Ellis; brother, Greg Hinnant and wife Sharon; and mother-in-law, Rachel Potts. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 11 AM Wednesday, January 29th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Lee Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday following the service and other times at the Hinnant home, 539 Green Acres Road, Snow Hill. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Snow Hill Fire Department, PO Box 384, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be sent to www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 28, 2020