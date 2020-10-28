1/1
Rita Harper Minshew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEEP RUN - Rita Harper Minshew, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UNC Lenoir.
Rita was a graduate of South Lenoir High School and East Carolina University where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Library Science. She was a teacher and librarian in Lenoir and Wayne County Schools. After she retired in 2003 from the school system, she worked part-time as librarian at the Heritage Place at LCC. Rita always had a passion for animals, especially dogs and cats.
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Leo Harper and sister, Sue Harper.
She is survived by her mother, Ronelle Harper; brother Greg Harper and wife Dawn; nephew, Donovan Harper; niece, India Harper and great-nephew, Evan Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lenoir County SPCA.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Ms. Minshew's passing. She had such a unique, irrepressible sense of humor whenever I saw her, at the LCC LRC or visiting her mother at the nursing home.
Eugene Kupstas
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved