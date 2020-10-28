DEEP RUN - Rita Harper Minshew, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UNC Lenoir.
Rita was a graduate of South Lenoir High School and East Carolina University where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Library Science. She was a teacher and librarian in Lenoir and Wayne County Schools. After she retired in 2003 from the school system, she worked part-time as librarian at the Heritage Place at LCC. Rita always had a passion for animals, especially dogs and cats.
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Leo Harper and sister, Sue Harper.
She is survived by her mother, Ronelle Harper; brother Greg Harper and wife Dawn; nephew, Donovan Harper; niece, India Harper and great-nephew, Evan Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lenoir County SPCA.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.