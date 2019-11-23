KINSTON - R.L. "Boogie" Scott, 90, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care surrounded by his loving family. Boogie was born on May 22, 1929 in Kinston, N.C. to Robert Aaron and Dorothy Gunnels Scott. After graduating from Grainger High School he attended The Citadel in Charleston S.C. and then he returned home to marry the love of his life, Joyce Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict where he was stationed at Fort Brag N.C. After being discharged, he began a long career in the Roofing & HVAC business working at E.L. Scott Roofing Company & Scott Griffin. He was a lifelong member of Spilman Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir with his brother Bobby and performing special holiday music. He was a member of the local B.P.O.E. and the Masons. He loved his church, singing, playing church league softball, dancing, working crossword puzzles, playing golf, grilling out, cooking fish stews with friends and lounging in his pool. He will be remembered for his sweet, easy going nature, generous hugs, beautiful singing voice and the love he shared for his family and friends. Mr. Scott is survived by his three daughters, Brenda Mercer (Ruffin) of Beulaville, Linda Carey (Clifton) of Morehead City and Sharon Fields (Charlie) of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Kristen Owens of Kinston, Anthony Carey of Wilmington, NC and Patrick Carey (Emily) of Raleigh, NC; great-granddaughters, Hannah, Ella and Abby; sisters-in-law, Jessie Scott & Peggy Elmore. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Smith Scott and his siblings, R.A. "Bobby" Scott, Ted B. Scott, Sue Ann Copeland and Dinah Ritchie; his uncle, E.L. Scott; son-in-law William "Bill" Hollowell; sister-in law Carolyn Conway; and brother-in law Cecil Elmore. A celebration of Boogie's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, followed by visitation at Spilman Baptist Church in Kinston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spilman Baptist Church music programs at 601 Madison Avenue Kinston NC 28501. The family would like to thank all the employees at the Kinston Veterans Home, and Mr. Robert James who lovingly cared for our father, we are forever grateful. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
Published in Free Press on Nov. 23, 2019