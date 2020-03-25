KINSTON - Robert Allen Merritt, 79, of Kinston passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lenoir UNC Health Care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Darious Merritt, Jr. and Lorna Bell Byrd Merritt. Robert is survived by his daughter, Deborah Sue Martin and husband Jeff; son, Jeffrey Allen Merritt; grandchildren, Joseph Dale Merritt, Dakota Madison Merritt and Kenneth Aaron Martin; brother, Jerry Darious Merritt, III and wife Dee, of Currituck, NC; nephew, Chad Merritt and wife Elizabeth and daughter, Amelia of Suffolk, VA and special loved ones, Landon Whitley and Tyler Whitley. Robert graduated from Wheat Swamp High School in 1958 and the following year he joined the United States Marine Corps. During his tour of duty he served in Paris Island, SC, Hawaii, Vietnam and Camp Lejeune. In 1963, upon completion of his service, he returned home and was employed with E.I. DuPont for the next 25 years. As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was devoted to being a disciple of Christ. One of his favorite things in life was playing golf. He was an active member of Falling Creek Country Club and Ayden-Grifton Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed going to Smith's Café and eating breakfast and lunch with his friends. The one thing he loved more than playing golf was spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina in his name. Autism Society of North Carolina. Attn: Donations Coordinator 505 Oberlin Road, Suite 230 Raleigh, NC 27605. Donate online: www.autismsociety-nc.org. Donate by phone: 919-865-5056. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020