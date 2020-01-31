Robert "Bob" Allen Varner

KINSTON - Robert "Bob" Allen Varner, 65, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. He was a father figure to many and was a believer in Christ with so many integrities. Bob was preceded in death by his mom, Florence Lloyd. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Ann Marie Varner; daughters, Tara Elizabeth VanGeons and husband Robert, and Tamara Frederick; son, Johnathan Varner and wife Jess; grandchildren, Steven, Alyc, Shanna, Paul and others; great-grandchildren, Lily and Allen; sister "Boston"; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
