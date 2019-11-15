6/25/33 to 10/26/2019
Born in Lenoir County to Robert E. Hicks, Sr. and Nettie Noble Hicks, Bobby graduated from East Carolina University and served 29 years in the USAF as a pilot and meteorologist. After earning an MBA from Southern Methodist University, he began a second career in city government retiring as Director of Finance from the City of University Park, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Elsie; daughter Cathy Williams and her husband Wayne; son Curt and wife Joann; son John and wife Nancy; granddaughters Waverly and Merriweather Williams, Kelsey and Claire Hicks; grandsons, Kenny, Robby and Grayson Hicks; and, brother Rodney Hicks of Greenville, NC. Services will be November 16 at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Richardson, Texas.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019