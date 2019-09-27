Robert "Bobby" Lewis Sutton Jr.

Obituary
KINSTON - Robert "Bobby" Lewis Sutton, Jr., 85, passed away at his home Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by this wife, Edna Sutton and daughter, Carolyn Bautista. The family will receive friends at 2368 Falling Creek Road, Kinston. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Pink Hill. Robert is survived by his children, Darlene Aldridge, John "JT" Dixon, Gail Jernigan, Jean Benson (Charles), and Shannon Sutton; two sisters, Barbara Giles and Nancy Rowe; two brothers, Ricky Sutton and Rod Sutton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special pup Sparky. Online Condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019
