Robert Chriss "Bobby" Hardison
WINTERVILLE – Robert Chriss "Bobby" Hardison, Jr., 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 pm at Grifton Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Bobby was born in Lenoir County to Robert "Bob" and Ellen Aldridge Hardison. For 50 years, he was employed with Lenoir Auto Parts and Carquest, retiring in 2017. He was a member of Neuse Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, treasurer, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir, and was very active for many years. Upon moving to Winterville to be closer with family, he joined Grifton Free Will Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and was an active member. Bobby was a fine example of a Christian husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved sharing Jesus with everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail Noble Hardison; children, Chriss Hardison, of Burlington, Mike Hardison and wife, Rose, and Andy Hardison and wife, Teresa, all of Grifton; grandchildren, Josh, Sara, Drew and Evan Hardison, Ava Church, and Olivia Purifoy; sisters, Margorie Taylor and husband, David, and Mary Ellen Castello, all of Kinston; brother, Neal Hardison and wife, Connie, of Fleetwood, NC; and sister-in-law, Terry Noble, of Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grifton Free Will Baptist Church, 674 Wall St., Grifton, NC 28530.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.


Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
Grifton Free Will Baptist Church
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Grifton Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
