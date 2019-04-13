BEULAVILLE - Robert David Ross, 75, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14 followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service will be Monday at 11a.m. at the Hallsville Baptist Church Cemetery in Beulaville. Survivors include his wife, Alice Ross of Beulaville. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Free Press on Apr. 13, 2019