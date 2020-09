Robert Dawson Cook II, 68, of Pink Hill, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Kitty Askins in Goldsboro.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Cook.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Edwards Family Cemetery on Potters Hill Road, Pink Hill.

Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.



