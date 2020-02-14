KINSTON - Robert Earl Thompson, Jr., 50, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Robert was also a very proud long term Postal Clerk for the Kinston Post Office since 1990. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Thompson, Sr. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Priscilla Thompson; mother, Krisana Thompson; children, Destiny Allen, Bridgette West and husband Perry, Joseph Soto, and Santana Jackson and husband Scott; six grandchildren and sister, Melissa "Missy" Moorefield and husband Jason. Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020