TRENTON -Robert Gerald Benton, 78, of Trenton passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at UNC Lenoir.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Benton; sons, Gerald Benton and friend Rebecca, and Kevin Benton and wife Kim; grandchildren, Sarah Benton, Daniel Benton, Chandler Benton and wife Samantha, Taylor Benton, Jonathan Benton and friend Keri; great-grandchildren, Allie Grace and Christian Benton.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.