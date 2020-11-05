1/
Robert Gerald Benton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRENTON -Robert Gerald Benton, 78, of Trenton passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at UNC Lenoir.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Benton; sons, Gerald Benton and friend Rebecca, and Kevin Benton and wife Kim; grandchildren, Sarah Benton, Daniel Benton, Chandler Benton and wife Samantha, Taylor Benton, Jonathan Benton and friend Keri; great-grandchildren, Allie Grace and Christian Benton.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved