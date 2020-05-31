KINSTON - Robert James Robinson, Jr., 75, of Kinston passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Daddy liked old guns, old cars, and John Wayne movies. He served his country in the U.S. Navy where he traveled the world. He retired from Fluor Daniels after many years with the company. Daddy liked to hang out with the breakfast club at Hardee's each morning. Which included his longtime friends solving all the world's problems. Daddy was a family man and will be missed dearly.
He preceded in death by his wife, Susie Robinson; daughter, Bonita Joann Robinson; brothers, Ronnie Robinson and Donald Nunn; mother, Dorothy Stacey; father, Robert James Robinson; stepdaughter, Sheila Issa.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Ronni Brantley and fiancé Allen Braxton; son, Robert "R.J." James Robinson III and fiancée Maryann Derezick; grandchildren, Brandy Lee Nethercutt and husband Allan, Britain Brantley and wife Elizabeth, Brock Brantley, Ronni Davis, Makayla Robinson, Robert Robinson IV, Santanna Piner and husband Chris, Sarah Reveira, Mohamed Issa; great grandchildren, Thomas Reed Nethercutt, Harley Davis and Mya Reveira; best friend, Dave Long and his wife Linda; and his two dogs that he loved very much, Katie Mae and Ruby Tuesday.
Small memorial service will be held at his home, 150 Norma Drive at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lenoir County ASPCA.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on May 31, 2020.