KINSTON - Robert Lee Abbott, Jr., 86 of Kinston was born January 8, 1934 to the late Robert Lee Abbott, Sr. and Ruth Phillips Abbott.He passed away from his home into Glory on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mamie Abbott Browning; brother-in-law, Joe Wilson Browning, Jr and brother-in-law, Orville Bruce Daughety, Sr.Lee is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nell Daughety Abbott of the home; daughter, Kim Shyver Abbott of LaGrange, nieces, Robin Browning Hartfield of Greensboro, Ruth Browning Caldwell and husband Chuck of Kernersville, Rhonda Browning Abbott and husband Walter of Grifton and Sherry Daughety Smith and husband Bob of Kinston; nephews, Jay Wilson Browning and wife Fredda of Thomasville and Orville Bruce Daughety, Jr and wife Anne of Kinston and sister-in-law Barbara Lang Daughety of Kinston.The family would like to send out a special thank you to all of their neighbors and friends as well as Community Home Health Care and Hospice workers, nurses and staff for their dedication and help during this difficult time. They have all been a true blessing.A private service will be held at a later date.

