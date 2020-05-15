Robert Lee Blount, 95, of 2422 Lane Street, Winterville, died on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Winterville Cemetery in Winterville.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
A walk through viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2020