RALEIGH - Robert Lee "Bob" Nelson, 85, died peacefully at Elmcroft Senior Living in Raleigh, NC on January 27, 2020. He was born to Leslie A. Nelson and Lillian Johnson in Goldsboro, NC on January 7, 1935. Bob graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1953. He married Betty Lou Thornton in Goldsboro, NC on June 8, 1956. They were married until her death in July 2012. Bob left his home and dear friends in Sneads Ferry, NC ahead of Hurricane Florence in 2018. He suffered a medical emergency in Raleigh, while waiting out the storm, and never returned to the coast. Bob is survived by his son, Steven Nelson; daughter, Susan Nelson; grandchildren, Kate Nelson Fox and Thomas Nelson; and great-grandchildren Jack and Hardy Nelson. A memorial service will be held privately at a later date. Donations in his memory should be made to your local or County Hospice agency in lieu of flowers in his name. Bob's family wishes to thank the entire Elmcroft staff, especially Angie, Brenda, and Wanda, for their professional care and kindness since October 2018. Our hearts also go out to Fran Martin, another resident, who was Bob's love and closest companion. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020