KINSTON - Robert "Bob" Leroy Spears, 86, of Kinston died Thursday, April 25, 2019. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Spilman Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church. A family graveside service will be held Monday at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina 28501. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 27, 2019