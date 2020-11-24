SNOW HILL - Mr. Robert Leslie Tyson, known best as Bobby, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. Born February 16, 1943, he was the eldest son of Robert "Buck" and Annie Laurie Tyson. Bobby was reared on the family farm south of Snow Hill and was a graduate of the former Hookerton High School where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. It was in high school that his life long love of sports was cultivated.
On October 31, 1964, he married Barbara Head, and the escalation of the Vietnam War interrupted their early marriage when he was drafted into the US Army. Prior to being deployed overseas to battle, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, Fort Gordon, Fort Dix, and Fort Hauchuca Arizona. Bobby deployed overseas in January of 1968 attached to the 596th Signal Company of the 3rd Brigade supporting the 101st and 82nd Airborne. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in August of that year.
Upon returning to the states, he and Barbara soon built a home in the Arba Community of Greene County, where he resided until his death. They joined Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church where Bobby served in many capacities of leadership including Deacon, Trustee, and Chairman of the Finance Committee.
Professionally, Bobby possessed many skills and talents from plumbing to mechanical. However, his first love of vocation was farming and just as his parents instilled a strong work ethic, he too did the same for his sons rearing them on the farm. His second career was with the NC Department of Corrections where he retired in 2003 as a Captain.
Bobby relished retirement and remained active in many hobbies and pursuits. For many years he traveled extensively with his son drag racing on the semi-pro circuit. However, it was the involvement of his grandson playing baseball that consumed most of his time. He rarely missed a game or practice, from little league, to travel baseball, to middle and high school baseball; he was always ever present. In his last year, Bobby was elated to be gaining two granddaughters in a family that had thus far been only sons and a grandson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Barbara H. Tyson; son, Robert Jeffrey "Jeff" Tyson and wife, Robin Harrison Tyson; son, Jody Craig Tyson and fiancé, Tanya Conner Craft; grandson, Robert Alexander "Alex" Tyson; soon to be granddaughters, Conner Blayne Craft and Riley Anne Craft; sisters, Nancy Tyson Murphy and Annette Tyson Taylor and husband, Gary; sisters-in-law, Diane H. Smith and Tammy H. Stallings; and brother-in-law, W. Carson "Buddy" Head; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, Elvin A. Tyson.
Funeral services will be held graveside 11 AM Wednesday, November 25th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with his nephew, Reverend Todd Sutton and Reverend Leon Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following.
Mr. Tyson will lie-in-state on Tuesday from 10 AM – 5 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com.