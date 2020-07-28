Mike Deriso, 56, of Kinston, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Mike was a loving husband of 27 years, a father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and a friend to many people.

Mike worked as a Construction Manager for Group III, was a member of Deep Run First Baptist Church and a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, and photography. Mike was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Michael Deriso and Henrietta Jo Pannell Deriso.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Jill Smith Deriso; daughter, Lezlie Deriso Poole and husband Nigel; grandchildren Jasper and Emory Poole; sisters, Cheryl Deriso and Debbie Deriso; sister-in-law, Vicki Cauley and husband Allen; niece, Tara Carroll and husband Ryan; nephew, Kalen Bryan and wife Brittany; great-nieces, Jamison Carroll and Maddie Carroll; great-nephew, Benjamin Carroll; and faithful canine companions, Stella and Jax.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at John Green Smith Family Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Fishman officiating.

The family is receiving friends at the home.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and the recommendations of the State of NC we would appreciate those that join us at the service to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering.

Arrangements by Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston.





