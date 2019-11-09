November 26, 1975 – November 5, 2019
WENDELL – Robert Patrick Kovach, 43, died Monday. He was born in Ohio. He loved his wife and children and they were the number one thing in his life. He enjoyed bluegrass, camping and the outdoors as well as renovating and being a practical joker. He was kind and generous with his time especially to society's forgotten. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Raleigh Vineyard Church, 6894 Litchford Rd, Raleigh. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nicole "Nikki" McLawhon Kovach of the home; children, Silas and Addi; mother and father, Bob and Jeannine Williams Kovach; sisters, Michelle Fleming (Phillip) of Goldsboro, Robin Kovach (Jay), of Smithfield, and Holly Yahraus (Paul) of San Anselmo, CA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kovach Children's college fund c/o any SECU. Visitation will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St. Wendell and other times at the home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in Free Press on Nov. 9, 2019