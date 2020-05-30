Robertha Smith Moore
Robertha Smith Moore, 87, formerly of 533 Jones St., Cove City, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 while in the care of N.Y.C. Health Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the White's Cemetery, Cove City
Public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at 120 Gary Street in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
