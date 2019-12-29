Mrs. Robin Leigh Sumner Webb, 78, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. A native of Craven County, she was born October 6, 1941. Robin worked for several years with the Physical Therapy Department of LMH before being recruited to what is today Kinston Orthopedics where she worked for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Brooks Frizzelle Memorial United Methodist. Her surviving family includes her husband of 48 years Donald H. "Don" Webb of the home; daughter, Jayda Webb-Jones of Snow Hill; grandsons, Waylon Ray Chase and Albert Cody Jones, both of Snow Hill; and her two pets and companions, Lucy and Smokey. Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Sam Loy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the grave side. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in consideration of her love for animals to Bar-B-Que for Paws, c/o Bobby Glossip, 201 Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 29, 2019