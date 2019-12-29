Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Leigh Sumner Webb. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 3:30 PM Snow Hill Cemetery Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Robin Leigh Sumner Webb, 78, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. A native of Craven County, she was born October 6, 1941. Robin worked for several years with the Physical Therapy Department of LMH before being recruited to what is today Kinston Orthopedics where she worked for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Brooks Frizzelle Memorial United Methodist. Her surviving family includes her husband of 48 years Donald H. "Don" Webb of the home; daughter, Jayda Webb-Jones of Snow Hill; grandsons, Waylon Ray Chase and Albert Cody Jones, both of Snow Hill; and her two pets and companions, Lucy and Smokey. Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Sam Loy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the grave side. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in consideration of her love for animals to Bar-B-Que for Paws, c/o Bobby Glossip, 201 Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Published in Free Press on Dec. 29, 2019

