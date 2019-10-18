Rodman Javon Blount, 44, of 2786 Streets Ferry Road, Vanceboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in Williamstown, N.J.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. James Church of Christ Disciples of Christ.
Burial will follow in the Ewell Cemetery, Vanceboro.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 18, 2019