Rodney Lam Spence
KINSTON – Rodney Lam Spence, 91, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 am at Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A native of Lenoir County, Rodney worked as an electrician throughout the United States in commercial construction, retiring in 1991. In his retirement, he worked at local grocery stores doing food demos. He was a member of Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and assisted on the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
He was preceded in death by his son, Henry Clay Spence.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ann Taylor Spence; children, Rodney Keith Spence, of Las Vegas, Jeanette Kennedy and husband, Gary, of Deep Run, and Annette Ipock and husband, Doug, of Kinston; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.