1/1
Rodney Lam Spence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Lam Spence
KINSTON – Rodney Lam Spence, 91, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 am at Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A native of Lenoir County, Rodney worked as an electrician throughout the United States in commercial construction, retiring in 1991. In his retirement, he worked at local grocery stores doing food demos. He was a member of Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and assisted on the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
He was preceded in death by his son, Henry Clay Spence.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ann Taylor Spence; children, Rodney Keith Spence, of Las Vegas, Jeanette Kennedy and husband, Gary, of Deep Run, and Annette Ipock and husband, Doug, of Kinston; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved