Rodregus Tuwayne Sumpter, 43, of Fred Harrison Road, Snow Hill, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Viewing will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 1, 2020