BEULAVILLE - Roger Allen James, 71, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Whaley Family Cemetery in Beulaville. He is survived by his sister, Jo Ann Moffitt of Macon, NC. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019