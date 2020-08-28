SNOW HILL - Mr. Roger Earl Mewborn Jr., 62, passed away Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. A man of faith, Roger went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. A native of Lenoir County, he was born December 3, 1957 the son of Roger Earl Mewborn Sr. and Edna Lee Brown. Roger was an avid sportsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing; watching and supporting his children and grandchildren compete in different sporting events ranked among his favorite past times. He loved his family immensely and cherished spending time with them.
His surviving family includes his wife, Diane Burkett Mewborn; daughters, Jaimie Mewborn Kelly and husband, Jason of Salemburg, and April Lee Mewborn of Snow Hill; sons, Joshua Mewborn and wife, Kari of LaGrange, Jacob Mewborn and wife, Laura Beth of LaGrange, Matthew Mewborn and Travis Mewborn, both of Snow Hill; a step-son, Michael Langley and wife, Emily of Kinston; sisters, Terri Pridgen and husband, Randy of Emerald Isle, Diane Mewborn of Kinston; brothers, Chris Mewborn of Maryland, Mark Smith and wife, Dina of LaGrange; grandchildren, Jonah Mewborn, Drew Mewborn, Levi Mewborn and Ellen Mewborn; a brother-in-law, Waytt Creech; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Monica Mewborn Creech; and step-father, Harold Maxton Smith.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday, August 29th at the Chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with the Reverend John Robert Harris officiating. Interment will be held privately following the service.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.