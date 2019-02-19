Roger Murrell

NEW BERN - Roger Murrell, 70, of 6835 US Hwy 17 S. died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 19, 2019
