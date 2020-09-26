1/1
Roger Williams
Kinston - Roger Williams, 93, formerly of 1506 Farmgate Rd. transitioned on Friday September 11, 2020, at Christiana Care Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE.
Virtual Memorial Services will be at held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He leaves loving memories to his four children, Brenda Gail, Roger Jr. and the twins, Fornell and Fornice; his sisters, Helena Williams, Thelma Spencer and Bricie (Bunk) Bryant; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.
Send an email to remembering rogerw@gmail.com, to send condolences and request details of the memorial service.
Local announcement by Mills Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
