Kinston - Roger Williams, 93, formerly of 1506 Farmgate Rd. transitioned on Friday September 11, 2020, at Christiana Care Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE.
Virtual Memorial Services will be at held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He leaves loving memories to his four children, Brenda Gail, Roger Jr. and the twins, Fornell and Fornice; his sisters, Helena Williams, Thelma Spencer and Bricie (Bunk) Bryant; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.
Send an email to remembering rogerw@gmail.com
, to send condolences and request details of the memorial service.
Local announcement by Mills Funeral Home.