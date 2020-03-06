Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Arthur Lacross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAUFMAN, TEXAS - Roland Arthur Lacross, 77, died Saturday, Feb. 29 at his home in Kaufman, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 7, at New Testament Baptist Church in Kinston. Roland was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Georgieanna Lacross; son David Lacross; parents, Joseph and Rita Lacross; three brothers, Bob, Arnold, and Raymond Lacross; and two sisters, Anita Jalbert and Teresa Brennan. He is survived by his daughter, Kristina Roberts and husband Wayne; son Edward Lacross and wife Jane Ellen; grandchildren, D J Browning, Bianca Martin (Andrew), Bryan Lacross (Krysti), and Amber Lacross Sutton (Ivey); great-grandchildren, Pressley and Valkyn Lacross, Karson and Kyndall Jones and Abby Roberts; sister Anna Wright; two brothers, Eddie Lacross and Joseph Lacross; and many nieces and nephews. Roland came to know Jesus as his Savior on October 6, 2013, he was baptized on October 11, 2013, and two weeks later became a member of New Testament Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until he moved to Texas. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the New Testament Baptist Church Kid's Camp Program, 126 Neuse Road, Kinston NC 28501.



