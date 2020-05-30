DEEP RUN - Ronald Franklin Civils passed and went to dwell with our Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Kinston at 11:00AM.
Ronald is the son of the late Herman Civils and Sue Civils of Kinston. He is survived by his brother, Herman Civils.
Ronald graduated from Kinston High School and earned a diploma in Electronics Technology from Lenoir Community College. He was an active amateur radio enthusiast and held a General Class amateur license (KC4WVV) from the FCC. He was active in the local Amateur Radio Emergency Service and participated in field events on a regular basis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald's memory may be made to Piney Grove Church, 563 Piney Grove Road, Albertson, NC 28508.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Ronald is the son of the late Herman Civils and Sue Civils of Kinston. He is survived by his brother, Herman Civils.
Ronald graduated from Kinston High School and earned a diploma in Electronics Technology from Lenoir Community College. He was an active amateur radio enthusiast and held a General Class amateur license (KC4WVV) from the FCC. He was active in the local Amateur Radio Emergency Service and participated in field events on a regular basis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald's memory may be made to Piney Grove Church, 563 Piney Grove Road, Albertson, NC 28508.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.