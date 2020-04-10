SEVEN SPRINGS - Ronald Lee Nettles 49, of Seven Springs, passed away on April 8th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Ron was born in Orangeburg, SC to Kenny Nettles and Virginia Taylor Stokes. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Outlaw Nettles, and daughter, Carlee Nettles of the home; son Cody Coble of Boise Idaho and grandson, McCoy Cobble; his mother, Virginia Stokes and husband Joey, of Bamburg, SC; mother –in-law Jenny Wingard; sister-in-law, Wendy Outlaw Schmick and husband Roy, of Seven Springs; sister, Kim Dantzler and husband Dave, of Orangeburg, SC; brother, Louie Kuck and wife Tori, of Orangeburg, SC; sister, Carla Corbet and husband Brian, of Santee, SC; an aunt, Linda Taylor of Bamburg , SC; 11 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews. Ron loved spending time with his family, fishing and hunting with his nephews, and doing outdoor activities. Ron was a welder for AFL in Mount Olive, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Nettles; step-mother, Loretta Nettles; and father-in-law, JE Outlaw of Princeton, NC. The family will receive visitors at the home.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020