PINK HILL - Ronald Lee Plankenhorn died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 68. Ronnie was one of the strongest men with the biggest heart, ever to have lived. He loved life, enjoyed his friends and family to the fullest and was always willing to help others. He was born in Garden City, Kansas and worked in the cattle and horse racing business most of his adult life. He loved to fish, hunt and find treasures at an auction. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Leanne Plankenhorn; his son, Shane Jackson (Ranae); daughter, Cassie Lanie (Matt); four grandchildren Isaiah Jackson, Isabella Jackson, Emmit Schrier, and Ezekiel Jackson; brothers Mike Plankenhorn (Velda), Gary Plankenhorn (Sherri), Scott Plankenhorn (Julia); sisters, Linda Hinde (Mark), Lori Parker (Dean), Jennifer Truelove (Barton); nieces/nephews Ryan, Josh, Kelsey, Lonni, Ross, Mason, Tyrel, Evan, Danielle, Nicole, Tyler, Tiffanye, Lindsey, Dalton, Walyne, Hayden, Cameron, Taylor, Quinn, and Aydan; in-laws, Maralee Bahe, Bret Bahe (Shawn), Pam Day (Mike) and loyal companion Abbey. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ruth Ann Plankenhorn and niece, Sara Plankenhorn. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am, EST Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pink Hill Funeral Home, 1056 Hwy 11 N, Pink Hill North Carolina 28572. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Dec. 11, 2019