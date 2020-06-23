Ronald "Bill" Nobles, 81, of Chinquapin, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Donnell Nobles of Chinquapin.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Donnell Nobles of Chinquapin.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 23, 2020.