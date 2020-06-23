Ronald "Bill" Nobles
Ronald "Bill" Nobles, 81, of Chinquapin, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Donnell Nobles of Chinquapin.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
